The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of winning a record-tying 17th NBA title. But players around the league are not exactly fans of the way they approach officiating.

LeBron James is well known as one of the biggest whiners in the league. There are few occasions when he drives to the rim and doesn’t end up with a complaint.

This is true even after a made basket, or in some cases, after getting a foul called on his defender. The King is allowed more leeway than other players to initiate contact as well.

‘It’s just how the Lakers approach games’ – Evan Fournier speaks up about Lakers’ constant complaints

Appearing on a French post-game show for Game 5 of the Finals, Fournier spoke about how he views the Lakers.

“Our first pre-bubble game was against the Lakers, and they complained from the first to the last minute, although it was a scrimmage, no TVs or anything. It’s just how the Lakers approach games.” Fournier said.

It’s pretty clear from Fournier’s statement that the rest of the league probably thinks the same about the Lakers. The best teams generally get favorable whistles in the NBA anyway. The Warriors over the last 3 seasons were a case in point, as Draymond pointed out this season.

It’s true that it’s tough to officiate a player like LeBron James who often plays on the borderline of legal basketball play. But the way the Lakers ratchet up the pressure on officials with their constant feedback often tilts the refereeing in their favour.

A case in point is how Anthony Davis will get away with an unsolicited elbow on Jae Crowder in Game 5. In ordinary circumstances, that would be a flagrant foul.