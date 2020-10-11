Gautam Gambhir expresses admiration for Suryakumar Yadav: The former Indian batsman lauded his former IPL deputy.

During the 27th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to return to the top of the points table with five victories in seven matches.

Chasing a 163-run target, Indians thrived on the back of individual half-centuries from Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) to win the match in the last over.

Yadav, who had scored a half-century in the previous match as well, continued his form by register another match-winning knock in a situation when MI needed him to fire. With captain Rohit Sharma (5) and de Kock returning to the pavilion in the first half, Yadav once again took the onus upon himself to guide the chase.

ALSO WATCH: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav involved in hilarious mix-up vs Delhi Capitals

Seeming to be at this utmost best tonight at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Yadav scored runs to all parts of the ground to put his stamp of authority against a strong Delhi bowling attack.

Yadav, who made his IPL debut for Mumbai in IPL 2012, had returned to the franchise in 2018 after a four-year stint at Kolkata Knight Riders. Since the start of IPL 2018, Yadav has amassed 1,169 runs in 38 T20s at an average and strike rate of 34.38 and 135.61 respectively.

Gautam Gambhir expresses admiration for Suryakumar Yadav

Former India batsman and sitting Member of Parliament from East Delhi constituency Gautam Gambhir took to social media platform Twitter to express admiration for Yadav for him scoring a match-winning ninth IPL half-century.

It is worth mentioning that Yadav has played the role of a vice-captain to Gambhir at Knight Riders in the past.

How Twitterati reacted:

How good is @surya_14kumar 👀👀 love watching him in full flow 🔥🔥 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 11, 2020

Once more he is making it count. And when he plays he looks superb. @surya_14kumar pushing the national team door big time. @mipaltan — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 11, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.