Jason Garrett is back in Dallas on Sunday, as the Cowboys are playing host to the New York Giants and their new offensive coordinator.

Garrett, of course, spent the last 10 years of his life as head coach of the Cowboys until he was fired shortly after last season.

While he had fun before Sunday’s game saying hello to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his former QB Dak Prescott, he had more fun on the Giants’ first drive where he called a flea-flicker and was really creative on the drive that ended with a touchdown.

Check out this fun little play he called up:

Cowboys fans were annoyed at seeing Garrett being so creative:

Other NFL fans enjoyed this move: