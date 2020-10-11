The Houston Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday, which followed a 0-4 start and offseason that saw star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins get traded to Arizona for, uh, David Johnson.

In the days since O’Brien’s firing, word surfaced about just how sour matters were behind the scenes. O’Brien reportedly had a heated argument with J.J. Watt. And after O’Brien’s firing, the Texans star posted a cryptic tweet that many assumed was a shot at his former coach.

Watt’s cryptic subtweets continued on Sunday — it would appear.

Following the Texans’ 30-14 win over the Jaguars, Watt immediately took to Twitter to celebrate the first win of the season.

He was finally having fun.

And, of course, many fans interpreted the tweet as another jab at O’Brien.

Nothing like some postgame shade.