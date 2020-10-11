Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav: The pair from Mumbai Indians survived a massive scare at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight.

During the 27th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians batsmen Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav survived a massive scare as their faulty communication had it in it to get either of them dismissed.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 11th over when Yadav dabbed a delivery from Kagiso Rabada towards the point region. Kishan, who was the right person to call for a single, played his part actively but a clear refusal from Yadav found him in trouble.

Batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who made his debut for Delhi Capitals tonight, ran in from backward point to under-arm the ball to affect a direct-hit at the striker’s end. With Yadav comfortably inside the crease after refusing the run, Rahane chose to throw at the wrong end.

Kishan, on the other hand, had almost reached the batsman’s end but was aware enough to turn and run backwards towards the non-striker’s end. The southpaw eventually made it to his end safely but ran almost two runs without any benefit.

Chasing a 163-run target, Indians were put on the front foot by Yadav who scored his ninth IPL half-century. In what was also his second consecutive half-century, Yadav ended up scoring 53 (32) with the help of six fours and a six before getting out to Rabada in the 15th over.

Apart from Yadav, Mumbai wicket-keeper batsman also contributed with 53 (36) with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav involved in hilarious mix-up

