Is Anthony Davis ready to hit the floor for Game 6 of this Finals following his injury in Game 5; listed as probable

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Miami Heat, 111-108, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals where LeBron James and Jimmy had one of the most historic NBA Finals duels in recent NBA memory.

There were many moments that took place in Game 5 that could be picked apart and analysed, such as the Dwight Howard flagrant 1 on Butler, Markieff Morris’s pass to no one down low, and of course, the Danny Green miss.

However, the moment most important for the Lakers right now will have to be when Anthony Davis suffered an injury late in the 1st quarter.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Heat?

According to the injury report released by Heat, Anthony Davis is listed ‘probable’ for tonight’s game following the heel contusion that he had suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Anthony Davis (right heel contusion) is listed as probable for Game 6 on the league’s injury report. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 10, 2020

Following the loss, Anthony Davis used his post game presser to talk about his right heel injury and said that he will play in Game 6 and, “Will be fine.”

“I’ll be fine on Sunday.”@AntDavis23 on his heel injury and how he deals with the disappointment of losing Game 5. pic.twitter.com/JSDcCrCqGR — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 10, 2020

Even thought Davis is on the injury report and is listed as “probable”, he is most likely set to play in his usual 40+ minutes in Game 6.

How did Anthony Davis injure his heel?

With just a minute remaining to play in the 1st quarter, Anthony Davis established position underneath the basket to grab an offensive rebound, but was cut off by Andre Iguodala and took a tumble to the ground.

Kuzma air balling 3’s leads to Anthony Davis injury pic.twitter.com/20ohd7U4qF — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 10, 2020

He was seen grabbing his right heel and looked like he was in serious discomfort for the rest of the game.

This heel injury is a re-aggravation of the same injury he sustained earlier in the Playoffs.

When asked about how he thinks he got injured, Davis said, “Andre Iguodala kind of stepped on it. Re-aggravated it.”