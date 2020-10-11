IRE Vs WAL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Kenny yet to forage his first win as Ireland manager.

A change of managers has done little to turnaround Ireland’s appalling time. Defeats have refused to get out of the side’s hair and leave their side with Kenny yet to taste defeat in the three encounters he’s been in charge of the club in.

His hardest result to digest as Ireland manager came across quite early with Ireland failing to qualify for next year’s Euro. Failing to break the deadlock across the 90 minutes, the side’s qualifier went all the way to penalties with Doherty subsequently missing the all important kick for the side.

Relegated to playing in the UEFA Nations League only as their appearance in a major footballing tournament across the course of the next year, Ireland will know divert all attention to the tournament. Its one where nothing has gone the team’s way either with the side yet to register a win in its opening two clashes.

IRE Vs WAL Fantasy Probable Winner

Wales were handed a real drubbing by England earlier in the week but that result should have little bearing on today’s clash. This is a side which had not lost in 8 encounter prior to that, a team set to hand out a real clobbering to a diminishing Ireland outfit.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Harry, Coleman and Darragh are all set to miss out on today’s encounter for Ireland owing to their prevalent injuries.

Ireland

Randolph, Doherty, Duffy, Egan, Stevens, Browne, Hourihane, O’Dowda, Hendrick, Brady, Long

Wales

Hennessey, C Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Levitt, Ampadu, Wilson, Brooks, James, T Roberts

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: Ireland Vs Wales Group 4

Date And Time: 11th October, Sunday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Bygone Encounter

Ireland Vs Finland: 0-1

Wales Vs Bulgaria: 1-0

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Darren Randolph from Ireland will be our goal-keeper for the upcoming encounter. Not only has been the only source of solace in an otherwise horrid bowling setup but has managed to keep his team in the contest in his last two appearances.

Defenders

They ended up shipping three goals to England but Wales should be back at their efficient best defensively today. Prior to that drubbing, the team had not conceded in four encounters on the spin, a side which is also yet to let in a single goal past it in the UEFA Nations League.

Along with those cleansheets, Neco Williams has the one goal as well to his name to see him become the first pick from the side for this one. Partnering him up are Ethan Ampadu and Ben Davies, a triad set to pull off a third cleansheet on the spin in the tournament.

Ireland meanwhile see Matt Doherty step into our side with the defender set to step out with intent as he looks to make up for his botched penalty.

Midfielders

Injury resulted in him missing out on the last couple of weeks but Aaron Ramsey is fully fit once again. With a clean bill of health, he’ll be looking to step out for Wales today and emulate his one goal and one assist performance for Juventus’ season opener in this one.

Shut out of club football, for David James, this is the only bit of footballing action he’s getting currently. And with an assist in the league, he’s shown what he’s capable of to see him link up with Ramsey.

David Brooks will wrap up the trio of picks from the side while the one assist for Robbie Brady sees him find a place in our side from Ireland along with Connor Hourihane.

Strikers

For Tyler Roberts, this impending showdown is going to be a crucial affair. Injuries to the side mean Wales are set to deploy him in strike, a role he’ll be looking to lay a claim for with a robust performance.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Ramsey’s showing for Juventus prior to his injury see him captain our side while Williams is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Randolph, Ampadu, Williams, Doherty, Davies, Ramsey, Connor, James, Brooks, Brady, Roberts

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.