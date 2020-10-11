Following UFC Fight Island 5, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling again engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth. With Marlon Moraes out from the title contention, Is the path for Petr Yan Vs. Aljamain Sterling clear?

With Cory Sandhagen’s ultimate victory over Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Island 5, the title picture of the Bantamweight division appears clear. Petr Yan, who captured the gold at UFC 251, would soon head towards Octagon again, this time to defend the championship, however, with whom he will share the ring space is not known, though there is a heavy consensus regarding Aljamain Sterling’s name, who seemingly is the undisputed No.1 contender. However, UFC is yet to make it official.

While Dana White did conveyed once in an interview that they would most likely close-down with Funk Master, but it’s almost been three months since Yan got hold of the title, and still no release of an official statement. In the meanwhile both Sterling and Yan have engaged in social media spats, and on the back of what transpired at Fight Island 5, the two were at it again.

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling again engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth

Apparently after witnessing the No.1 ranked Bantamweight getting knocked out at Flash Forum, Sterling, No.2, immediately took to twitter to give UFC president a slight reminder that he’s the contender in waiting. He wrote, “Hey @danawhite, I’m waiting for your chicken in December. Give me your chicken or coming for dat!

Hey @danawhite, I’m waiting for your chicken in December. Give me your chicken or coming for dat 🍑! #PAUSE! @PetrYanUFC #PaprChamp — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 11, 2020

His post though did not see any reply from White, but drew the attention of other concerned person. The Bantamweight Champion is apparently ready to go up against the fighter from the Jamaican descent, as he states “I’m waiting for you d*******. You will be held accountable for every word you said.”

I’m waiting for you dickhead. You will be held accountable for every word you said https://t.co/jxdLYchP26 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) October 11, 2020

Aljamain Sterling did came out with a revert and posted, “Aww don’t worry. I’ll take that belt from you so that you don’t have a target on your back. It’ll be ok.”

Aww don’t worry. I’ll take that belt from you so that you don’t have a target on your back. It’ll be ok. https://t.co/H1q1hvzzHe — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 11, 2020

The two have been at loggerheads on the social front for quite some time now, giving birth to the ideal build-up that a fight of this stature may require. However, it is again up to the promotion and the matchmakers to decide what’s ideal and what’s not. Thus, unless a positive output in relation to this potential match up emerges, everything will remain a mere speculation.

