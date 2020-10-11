Richard Jefferson opens up about facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Finals and him not wanting to play in the NBA again.

One of the most storied rivalries in NBA history is the rivalry between the LeBron James led Cleveland Cavaliers and the Steph Curry led Golden State Warriors from 2014-2018.

Both teams met in the Finals 4 years in a row, with the Cavs notching 1 win out of the 4 Finals series; that win being their championship in 2016 where they came back down from a 3-1 series deficit to send the Warriors home.

A key veteran component of those Cleveland teams was Richard Jefferson. Recently, Jefferson was asked about whether he would consider hitting the hardwood again to which he had a hilariously stoic response.

Richard Jefferson comments on whether we would want to return to the league once again.

The 40 year old made it very clear right off the bat that he wanted no part of even thinking about making a return to the NBA.

Jefferson said, “No, absolutely not. That right there gives me PTSD. I came back down 3-1 against the greatest regular season team ever.”

He continued on by commending the ‘Warriors Big 4’ but saying, “KD, Steph, Klay, Draymond. Those guys will keep you up at night.”

How long did Richard Jefferson play in the league for?

Richard Jefferson was drafted by the Houston Rockets 19 years ago in 2001 but played his first season in the NBA with the New Jersey Nets.

The Arizona Wildcat graduate retired to become a basketball analyst in 2018, meaning he played in the NBA for 17 seasons.

Jefferson has actually matched up against Dell Curry, Steph Curry’s father, in the NBA, and also against Steph Curry in the twilight years of his career.