Who’s Playing

Cincinnati @ Baltimore

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-2-1; Baltimore 3-1

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens won both of their matches against the Cincinnati Bengals last season (23-17 and 49-13) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. Baltimore and Cincinnati will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency.

Baltimore picked up a 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team last week. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson earned his paycheck as he passed for two TDs and 193 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Jackson’s 50-yard touchdown rush down the right side of the field in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, winning 33-25. Cincinnati’s RB Joe Mixon was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 151 yards on 25 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. This was the first time Mixon has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Mixon’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 15 points for the Bengals. K Randy Bullock delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Their wins bumped the Ravens to 3-1 and Cincinnati to 1-2-1. Baltimore has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.50 points per game. We’ll see if Cincinnati can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore,, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore,, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.66

Odds

The Ravens are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore and Cincinnati both have five wins in their last ten games.

Nov 10, 2019 – Baltimore 49 vs. Cincinnati 13

Oct 13, 2019 – Baltimore 23 vs. Cincinnati 17

Nov 18, 2018 – Baltimore 24 vs. Cincinnati 21

Sep 13, 2018 – Cincinnati 34 vs. Baltimore 23

Dec 31, 2017 – Cincinnati 31 vs. Baltimore 27

Sep 10, 2017 – Baltimore 20 vs. Cincinnati 0

Jan 01, 2017 – Cincinnati 27 vs. Baltimore 10

Nov 27, 2016 – Baltimore 19 vs. Cincinnati 14

Jan 03, 2016 – Cincinnati 24 vs. Baltimore 16

Sep 27, 2015 – Cincinnati 28 vs. Baltimore 24

Top Projected Fantasy Players