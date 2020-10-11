Who’s Playing

Indianapolis @ Cleveland

Current Records: Indianapolis 3-1; Cleveland 3-1

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

The Colts were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bears last week, winning 19-11. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but they got one touchdown from TE Mo Alie-Cox.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns beat the Dallas Cowboys 49-38 last week. WR Odell Beckham had a stellar game for Cleveland as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching five passes for two TDs and 81 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Beckham’s 50-yard touchdown rush down the right side of the field in the fourth quarter.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Colts rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. But the Browns enter the contest with eight rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. We’ll see if Indianapolis’ defense can keep Cleveland’s running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland,, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland,, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.31

Odds

The Browns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick ’em.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 24, 2017 – Indianapolis 31 vs. Cleveland 28

Top Projected Fantasy Players