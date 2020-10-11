Former NFL linebacker Jay Richardson reacts to Kevin Durant’s statement about his titles with the Warriors.

It has been 4 years since Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, but people still don’t stop talking about it. In his recent appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, KD said that he earned the trophies with the Warriors.

This statement did not sit right with a lot of people, including former NFL player Jay Richardson.

Also Read: “I didn’t take the easy way out with the Warriors, I earnt it: Kevin Durant”

The former linebacker showed his amusement at the statement in a very loud manner.

Whatever helps you sleep at night @KDTrey5 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FqGhFRdjF3 — JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) October 10, 2020

“These practice squad players talking like starters, I hate it”: Kevin Durant

KD did not take the harsh response from Jay Richardson kindly. He replied to Jay’s tweet with a strong tweet of his own, taking a dig at the linebacker’s success in the NFL.

Jay responded to the same with two different replies:

In the first one, he tries to explain his point of view:

Dear @KDTrey5

Just my thoughts on the matter. If you want to talk about it though We’d LOVE to hear your point of view in your own words…Oh and you can bring @Drake with you🤷🏾‍♂️#KDstanschill#LAvsBrooklynNextyearcantwait pic.twitter.com/V4WnW6W5dt — JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) October 11, 2020

While in the second one, Jay once again took a dig at Durant and made a reference to all the burner account jokes on KD. To this, Kevin paraphrased Drake and said he wanted to put Jay on live TV since he loves so much attention.

I wanted to put u on live tv since u crave attention so much… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 10, 2020

Once again, Jay took a dig at Kevin and asked him to leave the ‘quoting Drake’ for the school girls. Clearly, that did not sit well with Kevin Durant, who is a close friend of Drake, and was also seen on Drake’s music video “Laugh now Cry later”.

Explain what u mean jay? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 10, 2020

Jay Richardson has the last word in this twitter feud

Jay Richardson explains why he said what he said initially, and tries to end this online battle of words.

Ok. You are top 3 player. Will probably go down as maybe the greatest SCORER ever. AND you’re a good defender. THAT is why is why it was such a weak move to join a team that had 3 All stars, an MVP, and a DPOY, AND already had a ring…You didn’t need to do that… https://t.co/DH3e7ImOtZ — JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) October 10, 2020

It has been 4 years since KD brought his talents to the Bay and he has been gone for over a year. However, people all over still make it a point to malign Kevin Durant’s decision of taking the easy way out.

Also Read: I have PTSD from facing Kevin Durant and Steph Curry”: Former NBA star talks about returning to the NBA

Will Kevin Durant let this go or will he respond to Jay again?