Hardik Pandya birthday celebration: Currently playing IPL 2020, the Indian and Mumbai Indians all-rounder has turned 27 today.

India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned 27 today. Since midnight, the player started receiving heartening birthday wishes across social media platforms.

Currently in the UAE to play the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Pandya will take the field tonight against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

Playing as a specialist batsman for Mumbai till now in IPL 2020, Pandya has scored 135 runs in six innings at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of 158.82.

Pandya, whose last national appearance has come in a home T20I against South Africa more than a year ago, was recalled in the ODI squad for South Africa series earlier this year. However, the series eventually got postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

With India set to tour Australia next month, expect Pandya to board the plane even if he is unable to bowl. It is worth mentioning that Pandya had undergone a back surgery last year which has prevented him from bowling in IPL 2020.

In 105 matches across formats at the highest level, the hard-hitting batsman has scored 1,799 runs at an average and strike rate of 26.45 and 102.33 respectively including one century and eight half-centuries. With the ball in hand, Pandya’s 109 wickets have come at an average and strike rate of 33.93 and 36.7 respectively.

🕛 As the clock strikes 12, we wish one of the most lethal batters of modern day cricket, a very happy birthday 🎂 Keep rocking, Kung Fu Pandya 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/ZvQLIpsAI7 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 10, 2020

On the field, off the field, in good times and definitely in the bad times, always by your side little bro 🤗 Happy birthday bhai 😘 Love you ❤️ @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/Ri8CDGjK01 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 10, 2020

Swashbuckling all-rounder 💪

Electric fielder ⚡️ Wishing @hardikpandya7 a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 #TeamIndia Let’s rewind the clock and relive his match-winning 7⃣8⃣ against Australia 📽️👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2020

