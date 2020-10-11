FRA Vs POR Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Battle for top spot heats up when first and second lock heads in Group 3 today.

Today’s impending showdown between France and Portugal makes for an intoxicating brew. When Group 3’s top placed side in League A take on each other, the ramifications are going to be colossal, ones which see either team come hot out of the blocks.

Either side is not only looking to ease into top spot with a win today but also keep its speckle free run in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 intact. Both these teams not only won their opening couple of affairs in the contest but did so comprehensively, emphatic wins which saw them lay down an early marker of intent for the glistening trophy this season.

And both the side’s carried this form into their bygone international clashes as well earlier in the week. Despite being far from convincing against Spain, Portugal managed to safeguard their goal on the day to accrue an elusive cleansheet from the 0-0 draw.

Probable Winner

Its this sound and compact brand of defending which has seen Portugal emerge as such stalwart in the footballing arena across the last couple of years. And the side will turn to this resolute brand of defining today as well in a bid to stave of France’s vibrant attack.

They’ll manage to do so as well for large periods of the tie with us envisaging this one curtailing in a draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Dayot ascribes his absence from today’s encounter to an ongoing injury.

Portugal will be without the injured Rui and Lopes who was recently diagnosed with COVID.

France

Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Lenglet, Hernandez, Kante, Pogba, Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Portugal

Patricio, Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro, Danilo, Carvalho, Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix, Bernardo Silva

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: France Vs Portugal Group 3

Date And Time: 12th October, Monday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Stade de France, Paris – Saint-Denis

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Top Scorer

France

Griezmann: 1 Goal, 1 Assist

Portugal

Bygone Encounter

France Vs Croatia: 4-2

Sweden Vs Portugal: 0-2

FRA Vs POR Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

France’s Hugo Lloris will be inducted into our setup as the goal-keeper for this encounter. The shot stopper has the one cleansheet in two encounters, someone who has managed to do fairly well in between the sticks for his side.

Defenders

With two cleansheets in their last three appearances, Portugal have showed why side’s have hated coming across them. This is one of the most well versed and well functioning defensive setup in the global stage at the moment, one capable of placating any attacking setup.

What makes this backline such a worldclass one is not only this brand of defining. The side’s defenders have a versatile skill set, one which has allowed them to make their presence felt all over the field.

Perfecting fitting the bill of this narrative is Raphael Guerreiro to see him become our first pick from the side given the one assist he has. Joao Cancelo has the one goal in two contests to see him join up whilst France see the attackingly inclined Lucas Digne be our pick from the team.

Midfielders

Gone is the time when Bruno Fernandes was able to indulge in his shenanigans. He’s turning out be a real tough name to deal with both for referees and his own counterparts with him once again involved in a bustup with his compatriots at Manchester United.

However, his one assist sees us opt for him from the side. Joao Moutinho has been solid for the team in the competition, making the most of his ball handling abilities to spray the ball all over the park.

Bernanrdo Silva completes the set of picks from the side whilst N’Golo Kante’s tenacity and ability to win ball recoveries and take up perfect positions in defence make him our lone pick from France.

Strikers

With France’s defence not being the most stable and daunting, Cristiano Ronaldo knows he can fill his shoes today. He’s taken to the league like a fish takes to water, scoring twice for the side to emerge as their top scorer.

With two goals earlier in the week for France, Olivier Giroud showed why he’s become such a favourite of the managers he’s played under. Assisting him is Kylian Mbappe who has the one goal to his name in this season.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Ronaldo’s two strikes see him captain our side for the day while Mbappe is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Lloris, Digne, Raphael, Cancelo, Kante, Bruno, Silva, Joao, Kylian, Giroud, Ronaldo

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.