A fourth-down conversion attempt is already a high-pressure play. But when a team runs a trick play on fourth down, they tend to either embarrass their opponent — or themselves.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, it was the latter. In the second half of the Jaguars’ game against the Houston Texans in Week 5, Jacksonville put James Robinson at quarterback in a wildcat formation by motioning Gardner Minshew to receiver. Robinson then ran to the right side of the formation, where he was clearly supposed to throw the ball. But the ball slipped out of his throwing hand, and Robinson fumbled away the ball for a very anticlimactic finish to the play.

The lowly Jaguars were immediately mocked on Twitter.

Sometimes it’s hard not to point and laugh at the Jaguars.