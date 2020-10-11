F1 Grand Prix Start Time & Live Stream: When and where to watch the final race of Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday.

Formula 1 is about to step into the final day of the Eifel Grand Prix with all the 10 teams ready to vie against each other to lift the trophy at the podium.

After the dense rainy day on Friday, the Grand Prix didn’t see a single car on the track; teams only got to ride their cars before the qualifying during the FP3.

This race also marks the return of Nico Hulkenberg in the 2020 season as Lance Stroll reportedly was not well to participate in FP3 and Qualifying, and has also withdrawn from the final race event.

This would be the third Grand Prix in which he will be participating as he was there for Racing Point when Sergio Perez got diagnosed with COVID-19.

Although, he raced only in one race, as during the British Grand Prix his car had technical issues which forced him not to start the race.

F1 Grand Prix Start Time & Live Stream in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and India

What channel telecasting F1 Eifel GP today in the UK

Skysports holds the rights to F1 broadcast in the UK and also disseminates the service to other broadcasters in other countries. For mobile users, its app SkyGo provides online streaming.

Time of race: 2:10 PM CET

What channel telecasting F1 Eifel GP today in the USA

ESPN is responsible for televising Formula 1 event across the United States and its OTT service ESPN+ also provides the online streaming option.

Time of race: 8:10 AM ET

What channel telecasting F1 Eifel GP today in Canada

In Canada, there are two options of watching the F1, based on your language interest. TSN is responsible for English telecast and RDS for French telecast. Moreover, TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are also available.

Time of race: 8:10 AM ET

What channel telecasting F1 Eifel GP today in Australia

Viewers in Australia can tune into Foxsports for live F1 action. Apart from that, Kayo Sports is an online streaming option which gets the Fox Sports feed.

Time of race: 10:10 PM AEST

What channel telecasting F1 Eifel GP today in India

The Star Sports network holds the rights of televising Formula 1 across India, the Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD will be broadcasting it. With Star Network’s OTT app Hotstar will give online streaming service.

Time of race: 5:40 PM IST