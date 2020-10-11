The Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was all praise for Jimmy Butler, after his Game 5 heroics in the NBA Finals vs Lakers.

The Finals will have a Game 6, and the reason behind it – Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler came with all intent of winning and he displayed it right from the tip-off.

Butler recorded his second triple-double last night, and became the second only player, along with LeBron James to have multiple 35points+ triple-double in the Finals.

Performance of a lifetime, and that too while playing 47 minutes and 11 seconds out of a total of 48 minutes.

The Miami Heat head coach, Erik Spoelstra was very happy with his ‘Max’ player. Why wouldn’t he be? The Heat have won two games in the Finals, and both of those times it was Jimmy Butler who showed up big for them. “His will to win is remarkable,” says coach Spo about Jimmy’s ability to take over and lead the team to wins.

“Jimmy Butler is the definition of a two-way player”: Erik Spoelstra

Jimmy Butler is balling out in his first-ever finals. He is averaging 29.0 points, 10.2 assists, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game.

These efforts are not going unnoticed by Coach Spo, as he is all praise for his star player. In the post-game interview, Coach Spo could not stop praising Jimmy, and he deserves it all.

“His will to win is remarkable. To do that in 47+ minutes, and take the challenge on the other end? Every young player coming into the league should study footage on Jimmy Butler, the definition of a two-way player, competing on both ends.” Coach Spoelstra said.

Game 6: How do the Lakers counter? Do the Heat force a Game 7?

Game 6 is yet another elimination game for the Miami Heat, and as we saw last night, Miami does superbly with their backs against a wall.

Jimmy Butler and co. have to take on LeBron James and his Lakers yet again, and try and steal the trophy further away from him. It is easier said than done, as the Lakers would not take this defeat quietly.

King James has a tendency to show up big in crucial games, and the same is expected of him tomorrow. He would hope this time his team will also rise to the occasion, and he won’t be the sole fighter.

Game 6 airs Sunday at 7.30 PM ET.