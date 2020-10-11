ENG Vs BEL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Lacklustre and uninspiring England return to the land of the UEFA Nations League.

They might have managed to hit Ireland for three earlier in the week but that practice encounter has little bearing on today’s proceedings. The identity of that clash and England’s massively shuffled around playing 11 on the day means the side awaits an entirely different challenge in Group 2 of League A of the marquee tournament.

Up against group leaders Belgium, England know they have a real stern and stiff challenge staring them in the face today. This contest can easily end with England being dished out their first defeat of the tournament with Belgium in absolutely electric touch at the moment.

Where Belgium have gone onto score seven in two matches to record two wins and sit in top spot, England on the other hand dreary and languid in attack. The side has scored once in two matches, results which have culminated in the one win and one draw to see the side sit behind Belgium in second spot.

ENG Vs BEL Fantasy Probable Winner

England have managed to veer clear of defeats only due to their defensive setup till now. However, its one which will finally crumble like a house of cards infront of this ruthless Belgium setup, one which will batter the hosts across the 90 minutes.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Ben is out with illness for England while Raheem is injured.

Hazard is out with a lengthy injury at the moment while Mertens is currently in quarantine with Napoli.

England

Pickford, Gomez, Maguire, Dier, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Trippier, Sancho, Kane, Rashford

Belgium

Mignolet, Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Castagne, Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: England Vs Belgium Group 2

Date And Time: 11th October, Sunday- 9:30pm IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Top Scorer

England

Belgium

Kevin: 2 Goals, 2 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Denmark Vs England: 0-0

Belgium Vs Iceland: 5-1

Fantasy ENG Vs BEL FantasyPicks

Goal-Keeper

Why Jordan Pickford continues to take on the gloves for England is something we’ll never understand. He’s all set to adorn them today as well and with the English having kept two successive cleansheets, we’ll be opting for him as our shot stopper.

Defenders

While the one goal Belgium have let in past them in two clashes made for a compelling case for selecting players from their backline, its England’s horrendous attack which really alluded us towards the picks from the visiting team. This England side has made for torrid viewing in attack, a side which Pickford just hasn’t been able to make function as a complete unit.

A cleansheet can easily be on the table for Belgium today to see all of Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld and Jason Denayer be snagged by us.

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne has taken absolutely no time in hitting the ground running with Belgium. He has scored two and assisted two inside the space of four matches to make the guile filled midfielder a must have pick for the clash.

We have Alex Witsel who has the one goal link up with him with Youri Tielemans completing the trio of picks from the side. Elsewhere, Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson will grace the land of our side from England, a duo set to take centrestage in quashing Belgium’s wave after wave of attacking plays.

Strikers

With Mertens set to miss this one, Belgium will deploy Romelu Lukaku up the park and the goals he’s piled on for Inter Milan this season make him our pick from the side. England on the other hand have Harry Kane being inducted in our setup with the England striker firing on all cylinders at the moment.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The four goals he’s continued to see Kevin captain our side while Lukaku is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Pickford, Denayer, Thomas, Toby, Rice, Witsel, Jordan, Kevin, Youri, Romelu, Kane

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.