NFL: The Seahawks pass rush has been struggling for a long long time, but Damon Harrison can change it all. Here’s a look at how he contributes to the Seahawks.

Also read: NFL stat leaders: Best wide receivers coming into week 5

How good is Damon Harrison?

Harrison has been known as one of the league’s best run-stopping defensive tackles for nearly a decade. He’s been undoubtedly one of the best. In 2019, he produced 49 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three passes defended. This wasn’t his best year though, he averaged 80 tackles per year from 2016 to 2018. Being 31 years old, he’ll be eager to prove his worth and will be looking for more tackles as well as sacks.

How Harrison will bulk up Seahawks defensive line-

Run stopping

This is one area the Seahawks are already exceeding in. Seahawks have allowed an average of just 75.8 yards per game; ranked 3rd best in the NFL. Harrison got his title of “snacks” with his ability to rack up a large number of tackles-for-loss and stuffing the running backs in the backfield. Weighing at 350 pounds, he’ll definitely be a big obstacle for any running back.

Pass rush

The Seahawks pass rush has been a very big issue. Safety Jamal Adams has been more or less the most effective with 2 sacks on the year so far. Damon Harrison isn’t exactly titled as a pass rusher, but he can be troublesome for any offensive line.

With a height of 6.2 feet, and a weight of 350 pounds, he’s a giant nightmare. But how the Seahawks will benefit the most- Harrison will mostly be double teamed by offensive lineman. This can give opportunities for Seahawks edge rushers Benson Mayowa, L.J Collier and more to start recording more sacks.

When will Damon Harrison play his first game as a Seahawk?

Harrison was signed to the Seahawks practice squad, so he’ll first have to get completely in shape and familiar with the Seahawks defense. However, it has been declared he won’t be playing in week 5 against the Vikings. He would have provided much needed help in stopping Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook. The Seahawks have a bye week coming up after the Vikings, this is good for Harrison. He should be up to date and with enough practice to play in week 7.