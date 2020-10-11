“Cyril Tattoo is for real – it’s going to happen!” – Daniel Ricciardo confirms tattoo bet is happening with Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul after securing Eifel EP podium at Nurburgring.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo secured a much-deserved podium finish at the Eifel Grand Prix. The fact that it has come after a long time makes it feel like a maiden podium to the Aussie. He reveled at the podium ceremony, with that famous grin for display. He had high praise for his Renault crew, who have helped him with a string of strong results over the last few races.

“It’s been a while! It feels like the first podium all over again.”

“It’s been two and a half years or something and the feeling is really nice. It’s fresh. Wow. So happy. To see everyone as well, we’ve all waited a long time for this so I think everyone is going to soak it up.”

Cyril Tattoo is happening!

No sooner had Ricciardo had finished the race, that “Cyril Tattoo” started trending worldwide. If you have been living under a rock, Ricciardo has a bet with his boss Cyril Abiteboul that if gets a podium, the latter will get a tattoo. Ricciardo will choose the design but Abiteboul will pick the size and placement of the tattoo. That’s extremely smart of Cyril, considering how ‘evil’ Ricciardo can be.

“At first, I think he was very nervous and now I would say I’ve never seen someone look so excited at the thought of getting a tattoo.”

Cyril when his team finally gets a podium but remembers he now has to get a tattoo.. pic.twitter.com/tegi4Dg7JE — Patrick (@Patrick_cuck) October 11, 2020

At the podium ceremony, he was asked about his thought process behind the design. Daniel fittingly confirmed it will be something to do with Germany, an ode to where he claimed the podium today. The track map of Nurburgring wouldn’t be a bad choice at all, will it?

“It’s real – it’s going to happen! We’ll have to do some thinking now. Probably something to do with me but with a German flavour. This is the place we did it, so a little tip of the hat to something in Germany as well.”