Doc Rivers is not an easy coach to replace. Aside from his lengthy track record of success as an NBA head coach, he is also known for his ability to connect with players, something the 76ers hope will be a boost to their locker room. In hiring a new coach to replace him, the Clippers need someone that can get the best out of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and an emerging candidate on that front, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, is someone who has coached both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant: Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown.

According to Stein, Brown “made a strong impression” on the Clippers’ brass. In 563 regular-season games as a head coach, Brown accumulated a record of 347-216, but there’s important context there. He coached James with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-2010, and Bryant with the Lakers for the 2011-12 season before getting fired four games in the 2012-13 campaign. In both cases, he faced championship expectations with an MVP-caliber player. In both cases, he fell short.

Brown has had some success in the postseason, but only as an acting coach. With Steve Kerr battling back problems during the 2016-17 postseason, Brown filled in as head coach and led Golden State to a 12-0 postseason record. The question in evaluating his three tenures lies in his rosters. Was Brown’s recent success in Golden State the result of a four-star lineup? Did the supporting players beyond his superstars fail him in Cleveland and Los Angeles?

There isn’t an obvious answer to those questions. The Clippers will have to come to their own conclusions about Brown, and as Stein indicated, another former Cavaliers coach, Ty Lue who is a current Clippers assistant coach, is still considered the favorite for that job. But Brown’s place in the race suggests that the Clippers are, to some extent, prioritizing experience, particularly when it comes to working with superstars. They’ve interviewed first-time head-coaching candidates, but given their immediate championship aspirations and the turmoil their locker room endured this season, a steadier hand appears to be the wiser choice.