CONCORD, N.C. — In the second elimination race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Chase Elliott led the final 18 of 109 total laps of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval race Sunday for back-to-back victories on the half-road course, half-oval track.

As the 24-year-old driver continues to excel on road courses, the win also automatically advanced him out of the playoffs’ Round of 12 and into the Round of 8.

In addition to Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are all moving to the next round.

And after the next three races, the final Championship 4 will compete for a title at Phoenix Raceway in the season finale on November 8. Notably missing from that list is defending champion Kyle Busch, whose No. 18 Toyota team has struggled all season.

Ahead of the Round of 8, here’s a breakdown of the current NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture after the second elimination race.

How did Kyle Busch end up eliminated?

Busch’s back-to-back title hopes are officially dead, making him the earliest defending champ to be eliminated from the playoffs, as NBC Sports’ broadcast noted.

He faced basically a must-win situation without getting significant help from the rest of the playoff field, but he only led three laps and finished 30th after running out of fuel and having to pit with just two laps left in the race.

One of the biggest stories of the NASCAR season is Busch’s on-track struggles. Through 32 of 36 races, he still doesn’t have a checkered flag, despite racking up 12 top-5 finishes and 17 top-10s. And going into the Round of 12, he didn’t have a much confidence in his team’s ability to keep its title defense alive.

“It’s just been the year,” Busch said after Sunday’s race. “Nothing has played out and been on our side. It’s just been unfortunate circumstances, a lot of bad luck. These guys on this M&M’s team never give up, and they fight all year long and every race and every lap, every pit stop, as we can see. But it’s just, man, one of them off years. It’s a terrible year for me.”

Although Busch finished sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first race in the Round of 12 — his older brother, Kurt Busch, won and guaranteed his place in the next round — he didn’t finish the second race at Talladega Superspeedway and placed 27th. He entered Sunday’s Roval race in ninth and 21 points below the top-8 cutoff mark, and he finished last among the playoff drivers.

The silver lining for Busch is that he still has four more races to try to get a win and extend his streak of winning at least one race a season to 16 years. That record might not seem like much compared with another championship, but Busch previously explained it’s incredibly important to him.

Busch continued:

“There’s many other drivers that would love to have a year that we’re having, but, man, it’s just frustrating to know how good we are and what we’re capable of and being champions from last year to not come out here and be able to succeed and be able to win. “Fact of the matter, we win, and we’d be a hell of a lot better off. But I knew this round was going to be trouble with the year we had, and yeah, I was right.”

Which drivers enter the Round of 8 playing catch up?

The next cutoff race will chop the playoff field in half with just four remaining drivers contending for a title. Going into the first Round of 8 race next Sunday at Kansas Speedway, Harvick, Hamlin, Keselowski and Elliott are the top-4 drivers in the playoff standings.

And that means Logano, Truex, Bowman and Busch are currently the first four out.

Harvick and Hamlin have substantial points leads in the standings with a 19-point gap between Hamlin in second and Keselowski in third. But the bottom four drivers are within 16 points of each other, and Logano in fifth trails Elliott by just five points.

Kevin Harvick didn’t need the whole race to clinch his spot in the Round of 8

Harvick has had the best car on the race track for much of the 2020 season and currently has a series-leading nine checkered flags. He won two of the three Round of 16 races, but didn’t find his way to Victory Lane in the Round of 12. Didn’t matter, though.

Harvick entered the Roval race 68 points above the top-8 cutoff mark — the highest driver in the playoff standings without a win. And after the 25-lap first stage of Sunday’s race, the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver clinched his spot in the next round.

If he and his team perform in the Round of 8 the way they have throughout the season, they should have little trouble being among the final Championship 4 drivers. And if Harvick advances to the title race, he’ll certainly be the favorite as the winningest driver at Phoenix Raceway with nine victories.

Round of 8 opens at Kansas with the next elimination race at Martinsville

Still in search of his first Cup Series championship, Hamlin should be feeling pretty good about advancing to the final Championship 4 race.

After winning last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Hamlin automatically locked himself into the Round of 8, and one of Hamlin’s seven checkered flags so far this season was at Kansas Speedway in July. He has three career wins at Kansas, including the 2019 playoff race at the 1.5-mile track. In 24 career starts, he also has eight top-5 finishes and nine top-10s.

Hamlin was asked Sunday prior to the start of the Roval race about his success at Kansas with back-to-back wins in the last two races there and said: “Well, I have a good setup. That’s all that I can equate it to.”

“I’m confident,” Hamlin continued. “I feel like we’ve got a good grasp on Kansas. … I’m as optimistic as anyone going into that race track.”

The second race in the Round of 8 is at Texas Motor Speedway, where Hamlin has three wins, and the round closes at Martinsville Speedway, where his five checkered flags make him the second winningest active driver at the Virginia short track.

Whether Hamlin gets a win in the next round or earns enough points to stay near the top of the playoff standings, it seems likely he’ll make it to the Championship 4 and contend for his first championship.