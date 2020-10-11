BSH vs UCC Fantasy Prediction: Badalona Shaheen CC vs United CC Girona– 12 October 2020 (Barcelona)

United CC Girona will take on Badalona Shaheen CC in the ECN Barcelona T10 League 2020 which will be played in the Spanish city of Barcelona. The caravan of the T10 leagues has reached the beautiful country of Spain.

This is the first game of the tournament and there are some really good players in both teams. We can expect a really close encounter in this first game of the T10 league.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Badalona Shaheen CC – Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan.

United CC Girona– Adil Ali, Mirza Basharat Aziz, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Muhammad Sheraz, Syed Faisal Hussain, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Rajwinder Singh, Kamran Muhammad.

Note: The stats are of all the games played in the 2020 season.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

B Khan, H Saleem, A Abbas, M ur Rehman, and M Imtiaz Asghar.

BSH vs UCC Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

B Khan (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Khan is expected to open the innings for his side and has scored 458 runs in 12 games. He has picked a wicket as well in his bowling.

BSH vs UCC Fantasy Batsmen

A Abbas (Price 9.5) and B Khan (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the BSH Side. Khan is expected to open the innings for his side and has scored 106 runs in six games with 4 wickets in his bowling as well whereas Abbas will play in the middle-order and has scored 72 runs in 7 games with a couple of wickets in his bowling.

M Imtiaz Asghar (Price 9.5) and M Basharat Aziz (Price 10) will be our batsmen from the UCC Side. Both of them will open the innings for the side and are their main run-scorers. Both of them should not be dropped.

BSH vs UCC Fantasy All-Rounders

H Saleem (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the BSH side. Saleem is the best all-rounder of the side and has scored 140 runs in 7 games with 7 wickets in his bowling as well.

S Ahmed II (Price 9) and T Singh Pannu (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the UCC side. Ahmed has picked eight wickets in eight games whereas Pannu has picked four wickets in just a couple of games. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

BSH vs UCC Fantasy Bowlers

H Sanwal (Price 8.5) and M ur-Rehman (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the BSH side. Rehman is the best bowler of the side and has picked 23 wickets in just 15 games whereas Sanwal is also a talented bowler and will bowl the opening spell for his side.

S Faisal Hussain (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the UCC side and will complete our squad. Hussain has picked seven wickets in eight games and has scored 48 runs as well in his batting.

Match Prediction: Badalona Shaheen CC will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

H Saleem and B Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + T Singh Pannu and A Abbas

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.