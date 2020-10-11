BLR vs KOL Fantasy Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 12 October 2020 (Sharjah). Two of the biggest rivals in the history of IPL are against each other on this batting paradise and we can expect a brilliant contest.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been playing really well at the moment and the win against the Super Kings in their last game would have given them a lot of confidence. The form of Virat Kohli has been absolutely brilliant whereas the arrival of Chris Morris has been a blessing in the bowling department. This RCB side is in terrific morale and will be a tough team to stop.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won their last couple of innings from very difficult conditions and that would certainly boost the confidence of this team. However, the injury of Andre Russel and the uncertainty around Narine’s action can be a headache for the franchise. Karthik’s captaincy has been absolutely top-notch and the bowlers are bowling beautifully as well. This match can be a tough challenge for the Knights.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been a batting paradise with the average 1st innings score being 213 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 5; Batting 1st Won: 4; Batting 2nd Won: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rahul Tripathi, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel/Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Charkravarthy.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russel, Eoin Morgan, and Shubhman Gill.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris and Isuru Udana

Kolkata Knight Riders – Pat Cummins.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Chris Morris, Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, and AB de Villiers.

BLR vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. AB has been in a decent form and has already scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far. He got out for a duck in the last game and should be lethal in this game.

BLR vs KOL Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat is on fire at the moment and has been scoring for fun. He is scoring at an average of 55 and his S/R has also been really good whereas Devdutt has batted really well as an opener and has already scored three half-centuries in his batting. He is looking really strong in the tournament and is complementing Virat. Both of them are the main batters of this side.

Eoin Morgan (Price 9.5), Shubhman Gill (Price 9), and Rahul Tripathi (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill has been the best batsman of the KKR this season and has scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament whereas Morgan is back at this favourite no.4 spot and he is one of the world’s best in that position. Rahul is also playing really well for this side as an opener. This trio can take the maximum advantage of the batting paradise in Sharjah.

BLR vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Chris Morris (Price 9) and Washington Sundar (Price 8) will be our all-rounders from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Morris made his brilliant debut for the RCB in the last game and picking three crucial wickets whereas Sundar has also been really well for the side and has been economical as well. He picked a couple of wickets in the last game and his batting is also crucial for the side. Both of them are good players.

BLR vs KOL Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal has picked nine wickets in the tournament and has been the best bowler of the side as always. He is going to play a crucial part in this game.

Prasidh Krishna (Price 8) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Krishna played his first game of the tournament in the last game and picked three crucial wickets whereas Varun has picked five wickets in the tournament till now. Both of them are wicket-takers of this team.

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Eoin Morgan (If KKR bat 1st) and Shubhman Gill (If KKR bat 2nd)

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.