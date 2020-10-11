BAL vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Sindh – 11 October 2020 (Multan)

Sindh will take on Balochistan in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Balochistan have been really good in the tournament so far and have won four of their six games. They are almost in the next stages of the tournament whereas Sindh have just won two of their six games in the tournament and they are in desperate need of a win in this game. This game is going to be really important in the context of this tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Awais Zia, Imam ul Haq, Bismillah Khan, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Yasir Shah, Umar Gul, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed, Amad Butt.

Sindh – Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hasan Khan, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Anwar Ali, Awais Zia, and Yasir Shah.

BAL vs SIN Team Wicket-Keeper

Bismillah Khan (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Khan has played some really impactful innings in the top-order and should be the clear pick in this category.

BAL vs SIN Team Batsmen

Sharjeel Khan (Price 9.5) and Khurram Manzoor (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Sindh. Both of them are experienced players and are the major pillars of this batting line-up. Manzoor has scored one century and two half-centuries in the tournament whereas Khan has also scored a couple of big half-centuries in the tournament. They are playing some really good cricket in the tournament.

Imam ul Haq (Price 9.5), Awais Zia (Price 9), and Haris Sohail (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Balochistan. Imam has scored two big half-centuries in the tournament so far and is looking really good in the tournament whereas Zia played a brilliant knock of 92 runs in the last game and is a really good opener. Sohail, on the other hand, has been really consistent throughout the tournament and has scored two really good half-centuries. All three of them make the batting core of this team.

BAL vs SIN Team All-Rounders

Anwar Ali (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Sindh. Ali has scored 85 runs and has picked 10 wickets in the tournament. He is in a really good form and is the main all-rounder of the side.

BAL vs SIN Team Bowlers

Sohail Khan (Price 9) and Mohammad Hasnain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Sindh. Sohail has scored 33 runs and has picked ten wickets in the tournament so far whereas Hasnain has also picked five wickets in the five games he has played and is a really talented player. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Yasir Shah (Price 9) and Akif Javed (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Balochistan. Shah has picked six wickets in the last three games whereas Javed has picked eight wickets in the tournament. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Balochistan will be the favourites to win this game

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Imam ul Haq and Anwar Ali

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Khurram Manzoor and Haris Sohail

