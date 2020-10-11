Among Us update is expected to roll in across all platforms and devices by the end of October as a beta version has already been released.

With Innersloth cancelling their Among Us 2 plan in favour of better support for the current version, an update has always been on the horizon. However, the wait, it seems, is finally over. Reports, Tweets and rumours of a beta release on Steam are coming from all directions. And we have some exciting news for you that is bound to make the game spicier.

The New Features.

There are a host of major and minor changes in the entire game. However, there are 3 major ones that have caught our attention. First and foremost, anonymous voting! Think of this as a secret ballot system of voting. So, if you turn this option on, the game will hide the details of which players voted for whom. Instead, it will only show you the no. of votes each player has received.

The No Taskbar feature is the second one which will bring itself into the game. If you turn this option on, the taskbar will be hidden from view. However, it comes with two different options, namely, “meetings” and “never”. If players play using the first option, the taskbar will hide itself during the game but show up in meetings. But, you can go out all out and choose the second option as well, in which case, the taskbar will hide itself permanently.

The last of the major features is of colourblind support coming to the game. This is less of a surprise however as Innersloth had already announced it a few weeks ago. But, it is going to be equally useful. Certain minor changes to tasks will be made in light of this feature. For eg., the wires task will now have unique patterns on wires along with unique colours which players can refer to for matching them. This will make the task much less confusing for colourblind players.

There was also a rumour of Innersloth adding custom maps to the game. While, if true that would have been a cool feature, we don’t think that is the case, not in this update at least. Maybe in one of the next ones. Fingers crossed!

How to join the Among Us update beta?

The beta version of the update has been rolled out only for PC users. So, sadly if you play the game on your Mobile, you’ll have to wait for the final version. However, for PC players, accessing the beta is very simple. Just head on over to your Steam Library. Then right-click on your game and select the Properties tab. As the menu opens, head to the beta section at the end. Then, open the dropdown menu and opt-in for “public-beta”. That’s it. Soon enough, your PC will download the update and you’ll be free to play it.

Among us update!!! Anonymous voting, no med scan, task bar off/meeting/normal! crazy! — Angelic (@AZAngelic) October 10, 2020

Impact of the update.

The update is sure to make the game spicier. One clear trend that is visible in all the major features of this update is an attempt to make the game more skilful. The removal of voting transparency as well as of the taskbar will make games far more tricky for players. Imposters won’t know the people who may be voting or sussing them. On the other hand, with no taskbar to refer to, Crewmates will have a hard time catching Imposters faking tasks. You can, however, brave any storm by following our Crewmate guide here.

We have to admit that this is a bit of a masterstroke on the part of Innersloth. What made the game famous in the first place was its suspense and intrigue. So, adding features to further enhance it will help develop a new skill cap for the game. Players will have to learn ways to get around these handicaps and catching lies will be harder than ever. And, as long as players find the game challenging, they’ll keep playing it. So, kudos to the game devs on this major update!

