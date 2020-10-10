LeBron James believes the Los Angeles Lakers shouldn’t get too ahead of themselves when it comes to winning the NBA Finals.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to steamroll through these NBA Finals with ease, and make short work of the Miami Heat.

However, with the Heat winning Game 5 due to heroics from Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson, it is quite perplexing to Lakers fans as to why they haven’t seen LeBron James hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy yet.

To make things even dicier, Anthony Davis injured his right heel during Game 5 and could be placed on the injury report going into Game 6.

Combining all these instances together, LeBron James talks about what the Lakers’ mindset needs to be for Sunday night’s Game 6.

LeBron James has some advice for the Lakers

If there is one aspect of LeBron James’ game that should not be underestimated, it would be his IQ and his mindset.

Going into Game 5, almost all of NBA Twitter was claiming the Lakers were going to finish the Heat off in 5. This must’ve gotten their heads and the Heat caught the Lakers off guard.

Following the brutal loss, LeBron said,” You have to live in the moment and prepare yourself each and every possession because if you start to wander, you make a mistake.”

He continued on by comparing this Finals to his run-ins with Golden State saying, “It’s the same as when i was playing Golden State all those years: you make a mistake and they make you pay.”

Will this series go to a Game 7?

The Miami Heat have been counted out in almost every single game of these Finals. Considering this, the Heat have managed to pull away 2 grinded out wins against the Lakers.

It would definitely be a Cinderella story if the Heat even manage to push this to 7 games, let alone win, so it will most definitely be interesting to see how this unfolds.