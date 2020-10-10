WWE Draft 2020 Live Updates: Friday night Smack Down kicks off the WWE Draft 2020. Find out which WWE superstar got picked by Raw and by Smack Down.

It’s that time in the WWE again, when WWE universe will witness a possible change in their favourite wrestler’s brand outfit. Over the years this segment has brought out an immense reaction from the thousands in attendance and from the millions watching at home. So, whether it is Finn Balor getting picked by Raw in 2016, or Roman Reigns heading to Smack Down in 2019, WWE knows what’s best for business. Therefore more such shocking switches can be expected in WWE Draft 2020.

WWE Draft 2020: Rules

Draft 2020 is a two-night process, and over 60 superstars will be marked with a blue or a red color. The rules are defined, and here’s what the promotion came with with:

Due to the length of each show, for every two picks SmackDown gets, Raw receives three (as SmackDown is two hours and Raw is three).

is two hours and is three). Tag teams and stables will count as one pick unless FOX or USA, in conjunction with WWE, wants to specifically pick one wrestler from the group.

Any undrafted wrestlers will immediately be declared free agents and are able to sign with the brand of their choosing.

WWE Draft 2020- Results (Stay Tuned)

Round 1

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre- Raw (No Change)

Universal Champion Roman Reigns- Smack Down (No Change)

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka- Raw (No Change)

Seth Rollins- Smack Down (Change)

Hurt Business (Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP), Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander)- RAW (No Change)

Round 2- Up Next