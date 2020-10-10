Chris Gayle: The legendary T20 batsman is yet to play a match in the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and chose to bat.

“The wicket looks dry so we’ll have a bat first. As the tournament progresses we’ll get the right batting order, but it worked well in the last game. [Shivam] Mavi has a few niggles so Prasidh [Krishna] comes in for him,” Karthik said during the toss.

In the five matches that KKR pacer Shivam Mavi played in the tournament before missing this game, he picked five wickets at an average of 27.80, an economy rate of 8.68 and a strike rate of 19.20.

Is Chris Gayle playing today’s IPL match vs KKR?

“We have a lot of experience like Anil [Kumble], Andy [Flower] and Jonty [Rhodes]. We have [Chris] Gayle and Maxi [Glenn Maxwell] and seniors who have kept it positive. We just haven’t turned it around in the big moments that’s why we are at the bottom of the table,” Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul said during the toss.

Much like KKR, KXIP have also made a forced change as overseas fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell is facing a niggle. Punjab have include England pacer Chris Jordan in Cottrell’s place. “[Chris] Jordan comes in for [Sheldon] Cottrell, who has a niggle and might miss out on a couple of games,” Rahul added.

The development means that Kings XI will once again take the field without Universe Boss Chris Gayle. It was Punjab head coach Anil Kumble who had revealed that the 41-year old player missed the last match due to food poisoning. With Gayle not playing today, it seems he is yet to recover from his illness.