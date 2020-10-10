“We lack power and grip”- Max Verstappen has complained that his Red Bull car is too slow to compete with the dominant Mercedes.

Max Verstappen is the only competitive point between the Mercedes drivers and the rest of the paddock. But the Dutch driver has insisted that his team is too slow to remain neck to neck with Mercedes.

When asked by Ziggo Sport if a race win is possible in the cold and rainy conditions at the Nurburgring this weekend, he answered: “In general we are too slow.

“We have to be lucky to win, both in the dry and in the wet,” Verstappen said that, as ever, Mercedes is again the big favourite in Germany.

“If your car is that good, then it is also good in the rain, and that one is so good that as a driver I cannot make much difference with that,” said the 23-year-old.

Verstappen denied that Nurburgring 2021 might be comparable to Interlagos 2016 when he managed to beat the dominant Mercedes cars.

“At the time we had a pretty good car, but we lacked power,” he insisted. “Now we lack power and grip.”

Max Verstappen to leave in wake of further Red Bull weakening

Earlier this month, Honda announced they would be leaving Formula 1 by the end of 2021 season. Hence, leaving the Austrian outfit without an engine in 2022.

Red Bull are vying at the alternates to replace Honda, but nothing is coming out satisfactory for them, propelling them to even reportedly manufacture their own power unit by buying Honda’s engine.

This has led to the rumours of Verstappen leaving the team in future. But the Red Bull officials has already quashed these rumours.

So, it remains to be seen what happens by the time Red Bull resolves this unprecedented situation of theirs.