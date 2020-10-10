If you weren’t watching the prelim card of UFC’s Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen on Saturday night, you missed a stunning finish that one MMA legend is calling one of the craziest knockouts in the history of the sport.

Middleweight underdog Joaquin Buckley wowed the MMA world with a devastating spinning kick to the face of favorite Impa Kasanganay, who made the unfortunate decision to catch one of Buckley’s kicks and hold onto his heel. With his left foot in the air, Buckley spun and caught Kasanganay with a beautiful spinning kick, knocking him out before he hit the mat. Dana White should have walked to the octagon with a stack of bills and handed Buckley his $50,000 bonus on the spot.

UFC fighters were blown away.