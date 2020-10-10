VAN Vs RSLC Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: A win for Real Salt Lake City propels them right back into the top 8 of the Western Conference.

From being a habitual occupier of a top 8 spot in the Western Conference of MLS 2020-21 to currently slipping down all the way into 10th spot, Real Salt Lake City’s demise in the league this season has been a torrid affair.

Winning just one of their last five outings in the league, the side has seen a two point ap open up between themselves and the playoffs spot in the league. It’s not only one the side will be eager to erase come today but with it also embed in place much needed fast vanishing semblance.

In the midst of this turmoil, Vancouver Whitecaps is just the opposition Real Salt Lake would have wanted to come across today. Thumped and mauled 3-0 by San Jose Earthquakes the last time around, the Whitecaps saw their losing spree extend to four encounters now.

VAN Vs RSLC Fantasy Probable Winner

While they are a meagre five points behind top 8, it’s a margin which the Whitecaps stand no chance of covering. The side has run its race in the league, a team which has done nothing but act as bystanders, a sitting duck which will be schooled today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Rofl and Jonathan have both departed to fulfil their international commitments.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Macmeth, Nerwinski, Godoy, Rose, Adnan, Felipe, Erice, Giro, In-beom, Reyna, Montero

Real Salt Lake City

Rimando, Toia, Onuoha, Glad, Herrera, Beckerman, Luiz, Baird, Savarino, Rusnak, Kreilach

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Whitecaps Vs Real Salt Lake

Date And Time: 11th October, Sunday- 7:30am IST

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Top Goal Scorer

Vancouver Whitecaps

Montero: 3 Goals, 3 Assists

Real Salt Lake City

Kreilach: 5 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

San Jose Earthquakes Vs Whitecaps: 3-0

Seattle Vs Real Salt Lake: 2-1

Goal-Keeper

Defence hasn’t been Real Salt Lake City’s strongest forte this season but this clash could just offer them a cleansheet which has evaded them for so long. They are up against the worst attacking team, a side Andrew Putna will be quietly confident of halting from scoring.

Defenders

Equipped with the knowledge that a cleansheet is there for the taking today, Real Salt Lake will play special attention to detail in defence. They are up against a Whitecaps side which went goalless the last time around to see the club sit with a sorry 18 goals in the Western Conference.

It’s a narrative which sees us rope in a trio from Real Salt Lake, one comprising of Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera and Erik Holt.

Midfielders

With almost all of their attacking names out of this encounter owing to injuries, Pablo Ruiz is set to feature once again for the visiting team to see him become the singular pick from the club.

The Whitecaps on the other hand see us opt for an entire trio of picks here. We’ll be making Cristian Dajome the first pick from the club, a player who has waged a lone battle in attack, someone who has kept working the flanks with his searing speed.

Ali Adnan’s ability to ply his traits across multiple positions has seen him shift to the fullback role, one where he’s pulled off a slew of tackles and blocks for the side. Pairing up with him is Leonard Owusu to complete our three man pick from the side.

Strikers

The partnership of Corey Baird and Sam Johnson can easily end up ripping the opposition into shreds. The Whitecaps have offered nothing in defence, a side which has gone onto ship in a howler of a 37 goals till now.

With their defensive gameplan vanishing up in smoke, the aforementioned duo makes for a must have pick from the side while his side’s leading top scorer with the three goals and three assists, Fredy Montero is our selection from the other side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Given the manner in which they’ll run rings around the Whitecaps today, Baird and Johnson find a place in our side as the captain and vice-captain respectively.

Fantasy Team

Putna, Glad, Holt, Herrera, Dajome, Owusu, Ruiz, Adnan, Baird, Johnson, Montero

