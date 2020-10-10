VAL Vs MAL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Resplendent Valencia look to carry their Euroleague form into today’s contest.

Valencia’s ACB La Liga sortie in the 2020-21 edition of the marquee league might have been a mixed bag with the side winning two and losing two but the side has been succulent in the Euroleague. And with a strong set of results in their kitty from the contest, the side will make a foray into today’s encounter looking to embark on a winning spree in the league.

The side couldn’t have asked for a better encounter to overturn its defeat from the last time it stepped out in the league. Despite being defeated 96-86 against Real Betis, Valencia continue to find themselves in playoffs’ zone with the team occupying the last spot on offer at the moment.

However, with the team clutching at straws to hang onto eighth place, the team will be looking to march up the ladder come today. Up against Malaga which has the measly one win from four affairs, Valencia know this is a tie which should be nothing more than a canter in the park for them.

VAL Vs MAL Fantasy Probable Winner

While they were far from lacklustre the last time around, the 90-86 defeat for them was telling of Malaga’s season uptill now. The side has been found wanting of defensive acumen, one which has curbed the side from winning encounters from reasonably winnable positions.

And this defence will be walked all over today as well with Valencia hitting out of the court to rake up its third win of the league.

Probable Playing 5

Valencia

Dubljevic, Prepelic, Vives, Tobey, Williams

Malaga

Abromaitis, Nzosa, Diaz, Alonso, Mekel

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Valencia Vs Malaga

Date And Time: 11th October, Sunday: 11:30pm

Venue: La Fonteta, Valencia

Best Shooter

Valencia

Malaga

Best Defender

Valencia

Malaga

Bygone Encounter

Real Betis Vs Valencia: 95-85

Unicaja Vs Manresa: 86-90

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

We begin our set of picks with the selection of Gal Mekel from Malaga. With Valencia being hit for 96 points the last time around, Mekel’s quick break points and ability to transition the ball from defence to attack could end up bridging the gap for his team in attack.

This slot of our side will also feature a player from Valencia with us reposing faith in Guillem Vives owing to his ability to control play in the centre of the court with his quick ball movements.

Shooting Guard

Any chance Malaga have of registering an unlikely win today will fall squarely on this partnership. In Dario Brizuela, the side has a truly worldclass player, a name who has waged a lone battle for his side, effortlessly dropping the points in the paint every tie.

Axel Bouteille has partnered him up nicely, utilising his windmills to storm his way into the paint.

Small Forward

Nikola Kalinic is turning out into a player who Valencia just can’t do without at the moment. Not only is he lining up the points from the deep but is pulling off dimes as well to see him be a must have pick for us.

Power Forward

Malaga’s Tim Abromaitis was quiessential in his side’s sensational showing the last time around. He touched the roof with a behemoth 15 points, ones accompanied by the 6 rebounds, numbers which makes Tim an instant selection for us.

Centre

For Bojan Dubljevic, this contest can be one where he ends up going on a rampage. He ended up schooling the opposition, downing 14 points along with lunging onto 9 defensive rebounds to ensure his side was in the contest till the culminating stages.

Mike Tobey paired up with to form a lethal twosome with him registering 8 points and 6 rebounds of his own to see him wrap up our setup for the encounter.

Star Player

A well rounded performance the last time around leads to Bojan being our star player while Brizuela is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Mekel, Vives, Brizuela, Bouteille, Kalinic, Abromaitis, Dubljevic, Tobey

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.