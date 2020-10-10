UM Vs RBE Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: With wins in their foregone affairs, Murcia and Real Betis take on each other rummaging for their second striahgt win

After failing to register a single win in their opening couple of exchanges in ACB La Liga 2020-21, Real Betis finally got their season underway the last time around. The 95-85 win over Valencia was a much needed result in the side’s favour, a performance which exulted towards what the team is capable of when functioning at its 100%.

Not only did the result curtail the side’s harrowing losing spree but also alluded towards the expertise of the team. The result came against a worthy opponent, a Valencia side which Real Betis dominated all across the four quarters.

However, despite that result, one area which continue to claw at the side is the defensive vulnerability of the club. The side has failed to address the elephant in the room, one which has remained latched onto the back of the side like an elephant.

UM Vs RBE Fantasy Probable Winner

And the side will be left beating itself for its horrid defensive showing come today as well. With Murcia registering their second win in the league the last time around, the side has the momentum required to go on and pull off a second successive win today.

Probable Playing 5

Murcia

Feldeine, Niang, Ndoye, Campbell, Harrow

Real Betis

Strawberry, Cate, Rojas, Lima, David

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Murcia Vs Real Betis

Date And Time: 11th October, Sunday: 12:15am

Venue: Palacio de Deportes de Murcia, Murcia

Best Shooter

Murcia

Real Betis

Best Defender

Murcia

Real Betis

Bygone Encounter

Baskonia Vs Murcia: 75-83

Real Betis Vs Valencia: 95-85

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Murcia’s Conner Frankamp is going to love his time out in the middle today. He’s up against a horrendous defensive unit, one which will stand no chance infront of Conner’s handles and crossovers, one which will allow him to shoot his triples with ease.

Shooting Guard

Pairing him up is the versatile Jordon Davis who has contributed all along the field for his side, something alluded towards the 4 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds he dropped the last time around.

James Feldeine was responsible for earning his side its first win of the season the last time around. His panache was on show in abundance as he lined up 26 points to his name to see him be a must have pick for us.

Small Forward

Pablo Alamazan not only ended up with 8 point but managed to reign in his way 4 attacking rebounds as well to ensure the second chance points were converted fully for his team.

Murcia will see Sadiel Rojas canter his way into our setup given his presence inside the both the paints owing to his sprawling skill set which saw him register 6 points and 6 rebounds the last time around.

Power Forward

Obi Enechionyia showed everyone what he can do when he’s given a free hand. The Real Betis man burst onto the stage with a 15 point performance, one where his high precision rate inside the paint saw him rip the opposition into shreds.

Centre

Mamadou Niang did everything asked from him by Real Betis. Be it from sending down his reverse scoops to protecting his side’s rim, his 13 points and 8 rebounds had it all to make him a must have pick for us.

Augusto Lima will be our pick from the other side given his tenacity, one which earned him 6 defensive rebounds.

Star Player

His ball handling abilities see Frankamp be our star player while Obi is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Frankamp, Davis, Feldeine, Rojas, Almazan, Lima, Niang, Obi

