UFC Fight Island 5 Live Updates: The action has commenced in the Fight Island. So, stay tuned for Live updates.

UFC Fight Island 5 is the fifth edition of the weekly fight night series in Yas Island, and constitutes a brilliant card. The main event is the Bantamweight contest between Marlon Moraes and Cody Sandhagen. Night’s pre-concluder bout is the much anticipated Featherweight clash between Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani. Apart from the feature fights, all eyes would be on Markus Perez as in the Weigh-ins and Face-offs, the fighter came dressed as a Joker. He is set to face Dricus Du Plessis.

A grand total of 13 fights are lined-up this time, and out of the 26 MMA professionals, 5 will enter the arena with a perfect win record, but whether they’ll be able to wake out with a clean record is not certain, however with a stacked-up card an action packed spectacle is guaranteed.

Main Card

Bantamweight Fight (Main Event): Marlon Moraes (23-6) Vs. Cory Sandhagen (12-2)

Featherweight Fight (Co-main): Edson Barboza (20-9) Vs. Makwan Amirkhani (16-4)

Heavyweight Fight: Ben Rothwell (38-12) Vs. Marcin Tybura (19-6)

Middleweight Fight: Markus Perez (12-3) Vs. Dricus Du Plessis (14-2)

Heavyweight Fight: Tom Aspinall (8-2) Vs. Alan Baudot (8-1)

Featherweight Fight: Youssef Zalal (10-2) Vs. Ilia Topuria (8-0)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Fight: Tom Breese (11-2) Vs. KB Bhullar (8-0)

Heavyweight Fight: Chris Daukaus (9-3) Vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (8-0)

Middleweight Fight: Impa Kasanganay (8-0) Vs. Joaquin Buckley (10-3)

Bantamweight Fight: Ali Alqaisi (8-4) Vs. Tony Kelley (6-2)

Featherweight Fight: Giga Chikadze (10-2) Vs. Omar Morales (10-0)

Women Bantamweight Fight: Tracy Cortez (7-1) Vs. Stephanie Egger (5-1)

Flyweight Fight: Bruno Silva (10-4) Vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (12-1)

UFC Fight Island 5: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Island 5: Results (Stay Tuned)

Preliminary Card Results