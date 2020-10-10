UFC Fight Island 5 Live Updates: The action has commenced in the Fight Island. So, stay tuned for Live updates.
UFC Fight Island 5 is the fifth edition of the weekly fight night series in Yas Island, and constitutes a brilliant card. The main event is the Bantamweight contest between Marlon Moraes and Cody Sandhagen. Night’s pre-concluder bout is the much anticipated Featherweight clash between Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani. Apart from the feature fights, all eyes would be on Markus Perez as in the Weigh-ins and Face-offs, the fighter came dressed as a Joker. He is set to face Dricus Du Plessis.
A grand total of 13 fights are lined-up this time, and out of the 26 MMA professionals, 5 will enter the arena with a perfect win record, but whether they’ll be able to wake out with a clean record is not certain, however with a stacked-up card an action packed spectacle is guaranteed.
Main Card
- Bantamweight Fight (Main Event): Marlon Moraes (23-6) Vs. Cory Sandhagen (12-2)
- Featherweight Fight (Co-main): Edson Barboza (20-9) Vs. Makwan Amirkhani (16-4)
- Heavyweight Fight: Ben Rothwell (38-12) Vs. Marcin Tybura (19-6)
- Middleweight Fight: Markus Perez (12-3) Vs. Dricus Du Plessis (14-2)
- Heavyweight Fight: Tom Aspinall (8-2) Vs. Alan Baudot (8-1)
- Featherweight Fight: Youssef Zalal (10-2) Vs. Ilia Topuria (8-0)
Preliminary Card
- Middleweight Fight: Tom Breese (11-2) Vs. KB Bhullar (8-0)
- Heavyweight Fight: Chris Daukaus (9-3) Vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (8-0)
- Middleweight Fight: Impa Kasanganay (8-0) Vs. Joaquin Buckley (10-3)
- Bantamweight Fight: Ali Alqaisi (8-4) Vs. Tony Kelley (6-2)
- Featherweight Fight: Giga Chikadze (10-2) Vs. Omar Morales (10-0)
- Women Bantamweight Fight: Tracy Cortez (7-1) Vs. Stephanie Egger (5-1)
- Flyweight Fight: Bruno Silva (10-4) Vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (12-1)
UFC Fight Island 5: Telecast and Streaming Details
- US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+
- UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1.
- Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.
- India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.
The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.
UFC Fight Island 5: Results (Stay Tuned)
Preliminary Card Results
- Flyweight Fight: Bruno Silva Vs. Tagir Ulanbekov. Results: Ulanbekov def. Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Women Bantamweight Fight: Tracy Cortez Vs. Stephanie Egger- Fight in progress