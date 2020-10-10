The Arkansas Razorbacks will meet the 13th-ranked Auburn Tigers in SEC action on Saturday from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Arkansas (1-1) comes into this game after two solid outings, covering both games against #3 Georgia and beating #16 Mississippi State outright last week. Auburn (1-1) struggled last week against Georgia losing 27-6 with their offense only able to put six points on the board.

Can Arkansas cover for the third straight game against #13 Auburn? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know, how to stream the game.

Arkansas vs. #13 Auburn

When: Saturday, October 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I have liked Arkansas the last two weeks and I like them again in this spot against an Auburn team that only put six points on the board last week. Arkansas has a strong team and can see the Razorbacks winning this game outright.

Bet: Arkansas Razorbacks +14

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Arkansas vs. #13 Auburn (-14)

Want some action on College Football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football