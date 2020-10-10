Who’s Playing

Los Angeles @ Washington

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-1; Washington 1-3

What to Know

The Washington Football Team head home again on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Washington staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Washington came up short against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, falling 31-17. Washington’s defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Antonio Gibson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching four passes for 82 yards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the New York Giants 17-9 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for the Rams, but they got scores from WR Cooper Kupp and TE Gerald Everett. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jared Goff’s 55-yard TD bomb to Kupp in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles’ defense was a presence, as it got past New York’s offensive line to sack QB Daniel Jones five times for a loss of 31 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Washington is now 1-3 while Los Angeles sits at a mirror-image 3-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is third worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 301.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington, Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at seven.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field — Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field — Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won both of the games they’ve played against Los Angeles in the last six years.