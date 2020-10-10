“The one year I don’t drive, is the one-year Nürburgring is in the calendar”- Nico Hulkenberg drops a hint on F1 return in 2021.

Nico Hulkenberg has returned in Formula 1 for the second time this season, this time replacing Lance Stroll in the lineup before the qualifying round.

This season marked the return of Nurburgring in the calendar, and Hulkenberg got to drive at this majestic venue. But amidst all this, he gave a huge hint about his future.

Before the qualifying round, the German driver was caught saying “The one year I don’t drive, is the one-year Nürburgring is in the calendar.”

This probably gives a hint that maybe Hulkenberg is on the verge of getting a seat in one of the teams by next year to mark his absolute return to the sport.

Offers coming in for Nico Hulkenberg

When he last raced for Racing Point at Silverstone due to the absence of Sergio Perez as he was diagnosed with Coronavirus, after the 70th anniversary Grand Prix, he revealed that he is in contact with other teams.

Recent reports emerged that Haas has come into contact with Hulkenberg for a contract next season, but other rumours also contest the legitimacy of it.

Hulkenberg last raced for Renault, and after the 2019 season he was replaced by Esteban Ocon, Since then, he acted as a reserve de-facto reserve driver for Racing Point, as he was one of the rarest drivers to have relevant super-license in the paddock still.