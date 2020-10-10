Sunil Narine suspect bowling action: The all-rounder from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reported for suspect bowling action.

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspected bowling action after the recently concluded IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi.

Narine, 32, had been earlier reported for his bowling action on several occasions. Having reworked his action on all previous occasions, the off-spinner has been playing the IPL 2020 on the back of stints with former English spinner Carl Browe and a Leicester-based biomechanist.

“The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament,” the Indian Premier League release stated.

It is worth mentioning that Narine won’t be stopped form bowling in IPL 2020 with immediate effect. That case will only come into play if Narine is reported for the second time in the same tournament.

In six IPL 2020 matches till now, Narine has dismissed five batsmen at an average of 35.60, an economy rate of 8.09 and a strike rate of 26.40. However, with the bat in hand, Narine hasn’t been as impressive as the previous season as his 48 runs have come a an average of 110.

Narine, who has been representing KKR since IPL 2012, has picked 125 wickets in 115 T20s for them at an average of 23.96, an economy rate of 6.74 and a strike rate of 21.32.

With a recurrence of the problem with his bowling action, #SunilNarine will need to be used very carefully from here on by #KKR . He has been reported but can bowl. Expect the speeds to be slower when he bowls next. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020

Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action but permitted to bowl in @IPL @KKRiders will need him. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 10, 2020

Sunil Narine reported for a “suspected illegal action” in the IPL. He’s now on a “warning list”, but one more report in the tournament means he’ll be suspended until his action is cleared. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) October 10, 2020

