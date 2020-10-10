Rather than praising the Heat for holding their nerves down the stretch, Skip chose to try and malign LeBron James and the Lakers in his post-game tweets.

The Lakers tonight staged a comeback from 11 points down in the 4th quarter, retaking the lead for the first time in 3 quarters.

The Heat and the Lakers then kept exchanging this lead till the last 16 seconds of the game.

Butler’s free throws put the Heat up 109-108, and then Danny Green missed what could have been a game-clinching 3-pointer. Markieff Morris’s turnover at the end basically sealed the win for the Heat.

Skip Bayless says LeBron’s path to a championship this year easier than MJ ever had it

The Lakers have gotten past the likes of Damian Lillard, James Harden and Nikola Jokic this playoffs. But to a detractor like Skip Bayless, there’s nothing that can’t be twisted to make the likes of LeBron look bad.

His tweets tonight, instead of congratulating the Heat, focused on how James and co blew the game.

Oh, well, so the Lakers win it in six and it gives this LeBron Finals opponent credibility the Heat don’t deserve. This remains LeBron’s easiest path to a ring. This should’ve been a sweep. Jordan never got to play a Finals opponent as easy as this one. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 10, 2020

We witnessed an all time great Finals duel from James and Butler tonight. While James had a 40 point outing, Butler put up a 30 point triple double, his second in the Finals.

Butler also made the clutch free throws that were to prove the difference between the two sides. In addition, he had a great block on LeBron late in the game as well. Instead of alluding to this, however, Bayless chose to stay petty.