The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to start the season 4-0 for just the fourth time in franchise history when they host the in-state rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Steelers (3-0), whose scheduled game last Sunday against Tennessee was postponed because of an outbreak of positive coronavirus tests within the Titans organization, have previously started 4-0 in 1973, ’78 and ’79. In the latter two seasons, Pittsburgh won the Super Bowl. On Sunday, the Steelers will meet an Eagles team (1-2-1) that leads the NFC East despite earning its first victory of the season just last week at San Francisco.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a seven-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Eagles odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.

Steelers vs. Eagles spread: Pittsburgh -7

Steelers vs. Eagles Over-Under: 44 points

Steelers vs. Eagles moneyline: Pittsburgh -330, Philadelphia +270

PIT: The Steelers lead the league in sacks with 15.

PHI: QB Carson Wentz has 102 rushing yards and two TDs in the last two weeks.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh features one of the best defenses in the NFL. The unit is allowing just 54.0 rushing yards per game, which leads the league. The Steelers also give up just 290.0 total yards per game, which ranks second in the league, behind only Indianapolis.

In addition, rookie Chase Claypool has emerged as a big-play receiver. The second-round pick from Notre Dame has six catches for 151 yards and a touchdown this season. His 25.2 yards per reception ranks second in the NFL behind only Seattle’s DK Metcalf.

Why the Eagles can cover

The defensive line is coming off arguably its best game of the season. The unit had five sacks and 15 quarterback hits in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the 49ers, the reigning NFC champs. Defensive end Genard Avery had five of those quarterback hits, and only one of the Eagles’ eight linemen did not record at least one hit on Sunday.

In addition, Philadelphia will arguably be the best team Pittsburgh has faced so far this season. The Steelers’ three victories have come against the Giants, Broncos and Texans. Those teams are a combined 1-11 and have been outscored by 111 points.

How to make Steelers vs. Eagles picks

