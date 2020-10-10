SRH Vs RR MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: Dwindling Rajasthan fast running out of steam this season.

The days when the Rajasthan Royals were ushering in judicious celebrations and rejoicing in being the only unbeaten side in IPL 13 are long gone. Ever since the side blew its horn and touted itself as the only team with a 100% winning record in the league, the side has gone on a horrid downward spiral, one which has seen the side plummet in the points tally.

Pummelled by Delhi Capitals on Friday, Rajasthan Royals were handed over their fourth defeat in a row on the day. Despite the side for the first time this season clicking in the bowling setup to become the only team to restrict an opponent to under 200 at the venue while bowling first, Rajasthan failed to make that sublime performance convert into a win.

The batsmen collapsed shambolically, falling apart like a house of cards to leave the club’s campaign in complete disarray at the moment. The need to curb this losing spree is an immediate one with another defeat all but wrapping up their travails this term.

SRH Vs RR MyTeam11 Probable Winner

SRH have had their own calamitous issues to contend with this season. Despite trouncing Punjab by 69 runs the last time around, the side will not be oblivious to the fact that there are still a string of issues to iron over.

This will be a closely contested clash, one we envision swinging in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s favour owing to their more stable batting unit.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

As the league has run its course, the brunt of the arduous schedule has started taking its brunt on the surfaces. This is a wicket to bat first on as the contest between RCB and CSK showed yesterday with the surface massively slowly up as the contest traverses.

Weather

Nothing changes on this front with usual profuse heat set to be the norm of the day.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 1 Lost: 67

Average First Innings Score

181

Probable Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan

Date And Time: 11th October, Sunday- 3:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer

Wicket-Keeper

A massive reason for SRH’s mixed bag of results this season has been Jonny Bairstow’s form. Akin to the side, he’s failed to embark on a consistent run of scores as well but he burst onto the stage against Punjab to deliver a match winning knock for the side.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand see us immerse in a duo. Despite Jos Butler and Sanju Samson’s floundering and harrowing form, both do have the capacity to emerge as match winners given their expansive strokeplay, one which can thrive against this SRH bowling unit.

Batsmen

Joining up with him is counterpart David Warner. The most consistent and reliable bat in the side at the moment, Warner is continuously piling on the runs for the team currently with his 50 the last time around joining the pile of his steady source of runs.

Manish Pandey is set to stamp his authority in the league but a couple of neat scores of 30 make him the second pick from the side. Rajasthan on the other hand see us opt for the services of Steve Smith with the side’s captain offering glimpses of his calibre with 24 runs against Delhi.

All-Rounders

Ben Stokes’ return comes at the ideal moment for Rajasthan. He not only adds the much needed guile in the bowling attack but more importantly steadies the ship of a stumbling middle-order.

Rahul Tewatia is turning out into quite the player this season. And his growing stature has seen the Royals utilise him judiciously as well with him being asked to play instrumental roles with both the bat and ball.

Bowling Order

Jofra Archer’s performance against Delhi was extremely pleasing to the eye. The Rajasthan bowler snagged three wickets at crucial junctures, working his fingers around the ball as he took speed off the ball and forced the batsmen to conjure up shots.

Given Rajasthan’s cumbersome batting at the moment, Rashid Khan can end up with a string of wickets today. His brand of spin will be tricky to get away with on this surface, one where’ll he get the ball to both turn and grip.

T Natarajan has been a sliver lining for SRH with his two wickets the last time around alluding to his ever rising stature.

Captain And Vice-Captain

SRH Bat First: Warner and Bairstow are going to love their time out in the middle to see them respectively be our captain and vice-captain.

RR Bat First: Butler can tear apart SRH’s paper thin bowling unit to see him captain our side while Warner is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Butler, Samson, Bairstow, Warner, Pandey, Smith, Tewatia, Stokes, Rashid, Natarajan, Archer

