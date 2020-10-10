SRH vs RR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 26th match of IPL 2020.

The 26th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai tomorrow.

In what will be the fourth double-header of IPL 2020, Sunrisers and Royals will take the field under the scorching sun at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While two pending results can change their positions on the points table, Hyderabad are currently at the third position with three wins and as many losses in their six IPL 2020 matches. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are reeling at the seventh position on the back of four losses in six victories.

SRH vs RR Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by SRH: 6

Matches won by RR: 5

Matched played in India: 1o (SRH 6, RR 4)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (SRH 0, RR 1)

SRH average score against RR: 150

RR average score against SRH: 144

Most runs for SRH: 189 (David Warner)

Most runs for RR: 320 (Sanju Samson)

Most wickets for SRH: 4 (Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul)

Most wickets for RR: 5 (Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat)

Most catches for SRH: 4 (David Warner)

Most catches for RR: 8 (Sanju Samson)

The last time Sunrisers and Royals had faced each other was during an IPL 2020 league match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. SRH, who were asked to bat first by RR captain Steven Smith, had scored 160/8 in 20 overs on the back of batsman Manish Pandey scoring 61 (36) with the help of nine fours.

After the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas, Shreyas Gopal and Varun Aaron picked a couple of wickets each, RR top-order batsman contributed well to seal the chase in the last over.