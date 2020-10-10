Seth Rollins drafted to WWE SmackDown for the first time ever. The Monday Night Messiah is no more, instead he will now be on Friday’s at the Blue Brand.

Stephanie McMahon walked out tonight and proclaimed that the landscape of WWE was going to change this evening. Ironically, off the eight wrestlers named next in the first round of the WWE Draft 2020, only one man switched brands.

Also read: Kevin Owens on his frustrations with WWE Draft

Since the brand split, Rollins has been featured almost exclusively on WWE RAW, save the guest appearances on the Blue side. In fact, a couple of his monikers even play on his identity as a RAW guy such as Monday Night Rollins and Monday Night Messiah. Those nicknames are now a thing of the past however, with Rollins set to burn Friday nights down from now on.

The first round of the 2020 #WWEDraft is in the books and #SmackDown makes a huge move by drafting @WWERollins for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/xeoLQP7jHE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 10, 2020

Seth Rollins drafted to WWE SmackDown for the first time ever

Rollins to SmackDown is a huge positive for the Blue brand and the man himself. This will certainly bring a new list of opponents for the man to face and give the SmackDown heroes another challenge. Interestingly though, with Roman Reigns also on the Blue Brand, SmackDown now have two of the biggest heels in the promotion right now.

The other names drafted in the first round were Drew McIntyre to RAW. The WWE Champion was the first pick. Universal Champion Roman Reigns to SmackDown was the second pick. Asuka and Hurt Business were RAW’s other two picks in the first round.

Click here for more WWE News