In September, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman nearly took Mike Brosseau’s head off with a 101-mph fastball that very narrowly zipped over Brosseau’s helmet.

On Friday night, Brosseau got the ultimate payback, ending the Yankees’ season with a game-winning solo home run off of Chapman in the bottom of the eighth to send the Rays to the American League Championship Series.

Brosseau battled to stay alive in an epic at-bat against the Yankees star, and in the 10th pitch of the at-bat, Brosseau drove his first career postseason home run over the left field wall in Petco Park to put the Rays up 2-1.

Rays pitcher Diego Castillo did not allow a hit in the top of the ninth, and picked up the win on the mound.