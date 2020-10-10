Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders get their first divisional matchup in 2020 this week, as they travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. After starting the season 2-0, the Raiders have lost two straight games, including last week’s 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As for the Chiefs, they registered their fourth straight win with a 26-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night, but the game was much closer than people expected until Kansas City blew it open in the second half.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series against the Raiders 65-52-2 and have won 10 out of the past 11 matchups. Still, these teams are currently the top two in the division. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Raiders at Chiefs -11

This line has bounced around all over the place, as the Chiefs were 12.5-point favorites on Monday before it climbed to 13 by Wednesday, and then fell all the way down to 11.

The pick: Chiefs -11. This is a big spread, but I’m leaning towards taking the Chiefs to cover. Including the postseason, Kansas City is 7-0-1 against the spread in its last eight home games, and the Chiefs have beaten the Raiders by double digits in each of their last three matchups. This wasn’t one of my locks of the week, but if you want to throw some money down, I would take Kansas City.

Over/Under 55.5 points

While this total is one of the largest on the board this week at William Hill, it actually has dropped this week. On Monday it was at 59, and then has dropped as the week has gone on.

The pick: Under 55.5. This is another lean, but I think I’m going to take the Under. The Raiders have been competitive in every matchup minus their Week 3 loss to Cam Newton and the Patriots, and the Chiefs were not the same explosive team last week that we have grown to know and love. If we were to take that 55.5 total and apply it to every game Kansas City has played this year, the Chiefs have yet to cover.

Player props

Clyde Edwards-Helaire total rushing yards: Over 75.5 (-115). The rookie has yet to rush for more than 64 yards in each of the past three weeks, but it feels like he’s ready to break out. We have seen over the past few games that Andy Reid gives him carry after carry when the Chiefs get out to an early lead, and that’s something that could happen on Sunday.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire total receiving yards: Over 25.5 (-115). This prop surprised me since Edwards-Helaire has surpassed 26 receiving yards in each of the last three games. The Raiders will certainly be worried about Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce stretching the field, so that opens up Edwards-Helaire to slip underneath. Plus, let’s be real — it’s possible he could clear the Over here with just one or two catches.

Patrick Mahomes total rushing yards: Over 23.5 (-115). Everyone knows about Mahomes’ arm, but his legs are his secret weapon. The reigning Super Bowl MVP has been more prone to tuck and run this season and has rushed 18 times over the last three weeks. He recorded 28 rushing yards against the Patriots, 26 against the Baltimore Ravens and 54 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers, so I think I’m going to take the Over on this prop.