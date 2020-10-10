R Ashwin claps for Arshdeep Singh: The senior Indian and Delhi Capitals’ spinner applauded the efforts of the rookie Kings XI Punjab bowler.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, Kings XI Punjab seamer Arshdeep Singh impressed one and all with his economical bowling figures of 4-1-25-1.

After Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and chose to bat, Punjab started on a brilliant note on the back of dismissing Rahul Tripathi (4) and Nitish Rana (2) in the powerplay.

Arshdeep, who shared the new ball with Mohammed Shami, started with a maiden over to Tripathi to give KXIP an advantage with the new ball. The left-arm bowler then conceded only a couple of runs in his second over as his bowling figures read 2-1-2-0.

Asked to bowl his third over to a set Karthik in the 16th over, Arshdeep did concede three boundaries against the experienced campaigner. However, the 21-year old player proved his mettle in the penultimate over after dismiss Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell (4) and giving away only nine runs.

It was Karthik who led from the front to score 58 (29) with the help of eight fours and two sixes and propel KKR to 164/6 in 20 overs. Other than Arshdeep, KXIP spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Shami also picked a wicket each.

R Ashwin claps for Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep, who picked a couple of wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match, earned applause from veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. It is worth mentioning that Arshdeep had made his IPL debut under Ashwin last year.

How Twitterati reacted:

That’s a huuuuuuuuge wicket of #Russell from young #Arshdeepsingh this should give his confidence a solid boost — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 10, 2020

This has been really a good exhibtion of bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi. Dinesh Karthik has been outstanding. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 10, 2020

Very encouraging displays from two young men. Ravi Bishnoi continues to impress and Arshdeep Singh held his nerve so well. Was a very difficult time to bowl. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.