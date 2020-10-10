Nitish Rana run-out: The batsman from Kolkata Knight Riders was dismissed after a huge miscommunication with Shubman Gill.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill were involved in a massive mix-up which led to the former’s dismissal.

After losing opening batsman Rahul Tripathi (4) in the third over, Rana’s dismissal in such a manner was the last thing which Knight Riders required in the powerplay.

It all happened on the third delivery of the fourth over when Gill guided a delivery from Kings XI Punjab seamer Arshdeep Singh to Mohammed Shami at short fine leg. Having shown that initial interest in the single, Gill refused to run especially after Rana had committed to the single.

As a result, both Gill and Rana were found at the batsman’s end. After Shami missed a direct-hit at the batsman’s end, Kings XI batsman Nicholas Pooran collected the throw from cover and ran to the non-striker’s end to run-out Rana (2).

Earlier, it was Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik who won the toss and chose to bat. While KKR have included Prasidh Krishna in for Shivam Mavi, Punjab have replaced Sheldon Cottrell with Chris Jordan.

Nitish Rana run-out vs KXIP

How Twitterati reacted:

When you desperately seek a comeback, you want the little things to go your way early. #KingsXI have got those in their favour already. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020

A mix-up between Gill & Rana in the middle and Rana is back in the dugout. 😢#KXIPvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL https://t.co/aTwq7KnkAP — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 10, 2020

Nitish Rana setup well in the first over he faces and gets run out will act on Shubman Gill’s mind too. They’ve got more than a wicket here. KXIP with intent looks like an all together a new team.

Good job #KXIP@lionsdenkxip#KXIPvsKKR — Arvind Ramachander 🏡 (@arvindia4u) October 10, 2020

