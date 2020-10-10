With several teams around the league dealing with COVID-19 issues, the NFL has had to make some major adjustments to the Week 5 schedule – and some games are still up in the air.
There will be a Monday Night doubleheader after the Patriots-Broncos game was postponed, and the Bills and Titans are set to play on Tuesday night pending test results.
The Jets had a COVID-19 scare earlier this week, but fortunately a presumptive positive test came back negative. On Saturday, a Bears practice squad player and a Chiefs assistant reportedly tested positive. As we’ve seen throughout the year, the schedule can change at the last minute.
Sunday, October 11
Eagles (1-2-1) at Steelers (3-0)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Steelers -345 | Eagles +285
Spread: Steelers -7
Point total: 43.5
Panthers (2-2) at Falcons (0-4)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Falcons -134 | Panthers +115
Spread: Falcons -2
Point total: 53.5
Raiders (2-2) at Chiefs (4-0)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Chiefs -667 | Raiders +480
Spread: Chiefs -11.5
Point total: 55.5
Cardinals (2-2) at Jets (0-4)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Cardinals -334 | Jets +280
Spread: Cardinals -7
Point total: 47.5
Rams (3-1) at Washington (1-3)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Rams -371 | WFT +295
Spread: Rams -7
Point total: 45.5
Bengals (1-2-1) at Ravens (3-1)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Ravens -770 | Bengals +545
Spread: Ravens -11.5
Point total: 50.5
Jaguars (1-3) at Texans (0-4)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Texans -264 | Jaguars +215
Spread: Texas -5.5
Point total: 54.5
Dolphins (1-3) at 49ers (2-2)
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: 49ers -400 | Dolphins +320
Spread: 49ers -8
Point total: 51.5
Colts (3-1) at Browns (3-1)
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Browns -112 | Colts -106
Spread: Browns -1
Point total: 47.5
Giants (0-4) at Cowboys (1-3)
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Cowboys -400 | Giants +320
Spread: Cowboys -7.5
Point total: 53.5
Vikings (1-3) at Seahawks (4-0)
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Moneyline: Seahawks -334 | Vikings +270
Spread: Seahawks -7
Point total: 56.5
Monday, October 12th
Broncos (1-3) at Patriots (2-2)
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Odds not listed
Chargers (1-3) at Saints (2-2)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Saints -435 | Chargers +345
Spread: Saints -8
Point total: 50.5
Tuesday, October 13th
Bills (4-0) at Titans (3-0)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Odds not listed
