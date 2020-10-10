With several teams around the league dealing with COVID-19 issues, the NFL has had to make some major adjustments to the Week 5 schedule – and some games are still up in the air.

There will be a Monday Night doubleheader after the Patriots-Broncos game was postponed, and the Bills and Titans are set to play on Tuesday night pending test results.

The Jets had a COVID-19 scare earlier this week, but fortunately a presumptive positive test came back negative. On Saturday, a Bears practice squad player and a Chiefs assistant reportedly tested positive. As we’ve seen throughout the year, the schedule can change at the last minute.

Sunday, October 11

Eagles (1-2-1) at Steelers (3-0)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Steelers -345 | Eagles +285

Spread: Steelers -7

Point total: 43.5

Panthers (2-2) at Falcons (0-4)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Falcons -134 | Panthers +115

Spread: Falcons -2

Point total: 53.5

Raiders (2-2) at Chiefs (4-0)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Chiefs -667 | Raiders +480

Spread: Chiefs -11.5

Point total: 55.5

Cardinals (2-2) at Jets (0-4)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Cardinals -334 | Jets +280

Spread: Cardinals -7

Point total: 47.5

Rams (3-1) at Washington (1-3)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Rams -371 | WFT +295

Spread: Rams -7

Point total: 45.5

Bengals (1-2-1) at Ravens (3-1)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Ravens -770 | Bengals +545

Spread: Ravens -11.5

Point total: 50.5

Jaguars (1-3) at Texans (0-4)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Texans -264 | Jaguars +215

Spread: Texas -5.5

Point total: 54.5

Dolphins (1-3) at 49ers (2-2)

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: 49ers -400 | Dolphins +320

Spread: 49ers -8

Point total: 51.5

Colts (3-1) at Browns (3-1)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Browns -112 | Colts -106

Spread: Browns -1

Point total: 47.5

Giants (0-4) at Cowboys (1-3)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Cowboys -400 | Giants +320

Spread: Cowboys -7.5

Point total: 53.5

Vikings (1-3) at Seahawks (4-0)

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Moneyline: Seahawks -334 | Vikings +270

Spread: Seahawks -7

Point total: 56.5

Monday, October 12th

Broncos (1-3) at Patriots (2-2)

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Odds not listed

Chargers (1-3) at Saints (2-2)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Saints -435 | Chargers +345

Spread: Saints -8

Point total: 50.5

Tuesday, October 13th

Bills (4-0) at Titans (3-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Odds not listed

