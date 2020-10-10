The Miami Heat are still alive in the 2020 NBA Finals and have now forced a Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Heat beat the Lakers 111-108 in Game 5 behind 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists from Jimmy Butler and a stunning 26-point night from 3-point marksman Duncan Robinson. With big money on the line in NBA daily Fantasy contests on FanDuel and DraftKings, can Butler and Robinson be trusted in NBA DFS stacks again in Game 6? Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to handle a heavy load for the Lakers and will be among the more heavily-rostered options in the NBA DFS player pool for Sunday night.

But can they get supplemental scoring from Rajon Rondo, Markieff Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope? And which other role players should you consider for your Lakers vs. Heat NBA DFS lineups? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy picks for Game 6, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, McClure identified Heat forward Jimmy Butler as his top picks. The result: Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists — putting up 82 points on DraftKings.

For Sunday, McClure likes LeBron James as one of his top NBA DFS picks. James had 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in a losing effort on Friday night and is now averaging 30.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Even with a slight turnover issue (4.0 per game), James has managed to top 50 points on DraftKings in all five games of the series and is coming off a whopping 75.25-point night in Game 5. With another chance to earn his fourth NBA championship on Sunday, look for LeBron to try to take over the game and avoid a risky Game 7 against a team getting healthier and gaining confidence.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy for Sunday also includes stacking James with Anthony Davis. The former Pelicans star is averaging 26.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game and he’s shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the 3-point line. He’s dealing with a heel injury, but told reporters he’ll be fine for Sunday.

Even with Bam Adebayo back in the lineup, the Heat don’t have a great answer for Davis at his best and his defensive playmaking ability gives him production sources that nobody else in this series really has. Davis has four steals and seven blocked shots in the last two games alone since Adebayo returned to the lineup and you can expect him to protect the rim forcefully again in Game 6.

